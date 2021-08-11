Cancel
RIDOH: Appointments required again for state-run COVID testing sites

By Nancy Lavin
Providence Business News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE – Amid increasing demand, most state-run sites will once again require appointments to get COVID-19 tests, the R.I. Department of Health announced on Wednesday. From July 26 to Aug. 2, the state has seen a 69% increase in the number of tests scheduled across its 17 state-run sites, accompanying the rise in new cases and hospitalizations, the department stated. When cases and demand for tests was lower earlier this summer, the state had dropped its requirement for an appointment.

pbn.com

