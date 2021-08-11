RIDOH: Appointments required again for state-run COVID testing sites

The Lewis County Health Department announced the county’s recent death of a 79-year-old resident due to COVID-19 on Aug. 7. No further information will be given on this death. Cases are continuing to rise. Vaccinations are available at the Health Department or local pharmacies. If you are showing symptoms of what appears to be a sinus infection (or any other COVID-19 symptom), please isolate yourself and call a testing location to get tested for COVID-19.