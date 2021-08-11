Mercer County School Board tables mask discussion

MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS)– The Mercer County School Board tabled their discussion on whether or not masks would be required for the upcoming school year.

At the regularly scheduled school board meeting on Tuesday night, protestors stood outside the Mercer County Technical Center with signs contesting no masks in school. One sign read, “Let parents choose,” and another sign reads, “Masks make me sick.”

The West Virginia Board of Education recommended that requiring masks is up to each county.

“We have a late start date, so maybe we’ll get some additional guidance,” said Superintendent Edward Toman.

Mercer County’s start date for school isn’t until Tuesday, September 7. Toman hopes that more research and guidance will help the school board make the best decision for everyone.

“Hopefully, we can provide a safe environment for the kids and take care of everybody. Unfortunately, the Delta variant is here. I am just as disappointed as everybody that this is coming back,” said Toman.