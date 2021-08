Welcome to Episode 18 of the Beyond the Zone Podcast, hosted by WACH FOX's Emmy award-winning sportscaster Mike Uva. On this week's podcast, Mike is joined by the father of Gamecock legend A'ja Wilson, Roscoe, who shares never before told stories of A'ja's commitment to USC, the experience of seeing his daughter win her first Olympic gold medal, and more, In addition to Roscoe, former Gamecock two-time basketball captain Carey Rich, who has been a staple in the Columbia basketball community for decades, shares his thoughts on the impact A'ja continues to have on the game of basketball in her hometown, the growth of SCISA basketball in recent years, and much more.