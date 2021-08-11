Warhorse football ramping it up in week two; Coach Gomez pleased with player effort and attention to detail
Those were the first words from Devine Head Coach Paul Gomez’s mouth as he talked about the first week of two-a-days for his 2021 team. “The boys showed up in really good shape, and not just a few of them,” Gomez continued. “Nearly 100% of players from grades 9-12 were ready to get started and coaches could tell that they had put in some work during their summer break.”devinenews.com
