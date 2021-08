The Friends of the Westfield Ethel Everhard Public Library are happy to receive so many wonderful contributions for their upcoming Silent Auction. They will be receiving items right up to the Auction dates of August 12, 13 and 14. You may bring your donations in any time the library is open. Stop at the main desk and a library assistant will give you a form to fill out with the necessary information about your donation. The Friends support our library with fund raisers which include twice yearly book and bake sales, plant sales in the spring, and ongoing lobby book sales throughout the year. New members are always welcome.