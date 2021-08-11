Cancel
Public Safety

Man charged with tattooing a child inside McDonald’s

By Seth Lemon
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 6 days ago

Police arrested a man in South Carolina who was spotted on video tattooing a child inside a McDonald’s restaurant. “He looked pretty comfortable,” said the police chief.

WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

