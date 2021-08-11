Optimism, opportunity surround Nolan Smith entering junior season

Outside of Julio Jones , there wasn’t much roster turnover for the Falcons offense. It is similarly talented as last year’s group with a few minor differences. Kyle Pitts should one day grow into the caliber of player that defensive coordinators fear every single play — similar to how they feel towards Jones. Calvin Ridley, Matt Ryan, Jake Matthews, and Chris Lindstrom are back; so, should they perform in the same manner as last year? No, for one simple reason — Arthur Smith. Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic puts together a well-respected list of the best offenses every year, and he suggests some positive regression from the talented group in Atlanta.