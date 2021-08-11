Lakeshore Nonprofit Alliance (LNA) and Hope College’s CFL Consulting Partner to Support Area Organizations

A new partnership between CFL Consulting at Hope College and the Lakeshore Nonprofit Alliance is a win for everyone involved. Coordinated through the college’s Center for Leadership, CFL Consulting pursues a wide variety of projects for diverse clients via specialized teams of Hope students led by experienced practitioner coaches with relevant professional background in the field involved. This key partnership between LNA and CFL Consulting means expanded opportunities both for students and for the organizations who partner. Two of the nonprofit LNA members along the lakeshore will be chosen for this fully funded project each semester.