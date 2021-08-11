Heat Wave 2021 Begins Today: Prepare For Excessive Heat and Triple Digit Real Feels

The temperature was pleasant enough early this morning, but don’t be fooled. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for our area, with temperatures rising beginning Wednesday around 11 a.m. and real feels in the triple digits. Temperatures are expected to rise as high as 95°F with the Heat Index climbing to 104°F between 11:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Thunderstorms are also possible over the new few days.