Asian shares mixed as caution sets in on coronavirus worries

* South Korea's won hits near one-year low * Philippine shares add 0.7% * India's Nifty 50 hovers near record high * Indonesia's cenbank to hold benchmark rate - Reuters poll By Sameer Manekar Aug 17 (Reuters) - Asian currencies eased on Tuesday as weaker-than-expected economic data from China and rising COVID-19 cases in the region weighed on investor sentiment, while stocks traded mixed with Philippine equities up nearly 1% after a record budget proposal. Market participants were also tracking developments in Afghanistan, with the deteriorating situation in the capital Kabul having eclipsed overnight strength on Wall Street. Equities in South Korea gave up nearly 1% and hit their lowest since late-May in their eighth straight session of losses, while Singapore shares fell for a third straight day and were down half a percent. On the other hand, Philippine shares climbed 0.7% after President Rodrigo Duterte proposed a record $99.13 billion budget for 2022, 11.5% higher than the 2021 allotment, to help the country recover from the pandemic. Among currencies, South Korea's won weakened for a sixth straight session and hit a near one-year low as economic slowdown concerns in China, the country's biggest trading partner, and rising coronavirus cases weighed. The won last traded at 1,176.7 per dollar after falling to 1,179.0, its lowest since mid-September last year. Data released on Monday showed China's July retail sales growth and factory output slowed down sharply as new COVID-19 outbreaks, social restrictions, and floods disrupted business operations, adding to signs that the economic recovery in region's largest trading partner may be losing momentum. Citing the risk from surging cases, analysts at ANZ Bank cut their 2021 growth forecast for China to 8.3% from 8.8% and said economic growth would be of secondary priority for the government behind a zero COVID-19 tolerance policy. In Malaysia, the ringgit stabilised after softening to a one-year low on Monday after the cabinet led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned. "So far, while there have been some market movements, including Malaysian ringgit weakening, the degree remains small and discreet, fortunately," analysts at OCBC Bank said. The ringgit was at 4.2370 per dollar after weakening to 4.2430 the previous day, while equities advanced nearly 1% to hit their highest since late July. Elsewhere, Thai shares added 0.5%, while India's Nifty 50 hovered near its record high. Markets in Indonesia, were closed for a public holiday. A Reuters poll showed Bank Indonesia will keep its benchmark interest rate at a record low in a meeting later in the week as it tries to continue to support Southeast Asia's largest economy without adding more pressure on the rupiah. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall 2.9 basis points to 6.350% ** Philippine peso appreciates as much as 0.2% ** U.S. 10-year benchmark yields fall 2.67 basis points to 1.2417% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0637 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % DAILY YTD % % % Japan -0.07 -5.55 -0.36 -0.07 China.