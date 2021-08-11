Arts in the Park to host first-ever author's event, along with music by Cripple Creek
La PORTE – While popular local band Cripple Creek provides the music, the Arts in the Park series will also host its first authors' book signing event on Thursday.. Cripple Creek’s 6-member band will play fan favorites from many genres including country, pop, gospel, and oldies at 7 p.m. on Aug. 12, following 350 West’s pre-concert performance at 6 p.m. at the David Smith Amphitheater in Fox Park.www.lpheralddispatch.com
