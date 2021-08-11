Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship applications available for La Porte County students
MICHIGAN CITY — The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application is now available on the Unity Foundation of La Porte County’s website through Sept. 10. Through support of Independent Colleges of Indiana and Lilly Endowment Inc., two La Porte County students will receive four-year, full-tuition scholarships to an accredited public or private Indiana college or university of their choice, and an annual $900 stipend for required books and equipment.www.lpheralddispatch.com
