Warren Buffett’s portfolio has been an investment guide for many investors for decades. And his investment bets over the past year have paid off handsomely. Further, Buffett’s top holdings, AbbVie (ABBV) and Marsh & McLennan (MMC), we think are well-positioned to continue growing, making them attractive bets now. So read on for some details.Warren Buffett is one of the most influential investors of all time. His holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKa) (BRK.A), has gained 38.9% over the past year, outperforming the broader S&P 500 index’s 31.6% returns. Also, BRK.A’s 23.9% gains year-to-date compare with S&P 500’s 18.5% returns.