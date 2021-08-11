Cancel
West Chester, PA

Masks may be required in West Chester schools

By Bill Rettew brettew@dailylocal.com
Daily Local News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST WHITELAND — Starting for the fall semester of the 2021-22 school year, most West Chester Area School District students and staff will likely be required to wear masks. In a Tuesday letter to the community, Bob Sokolowski, WCASD Assistant Superintendent announced that administrators will recommend to the school board to bring back masks dependent upon transmission levels in Chester County. Sokolowski takes the district helm over from retiring Superintendent Dr. Jim Scanlon on Aug. 14.

Comments / 2

