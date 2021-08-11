Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queens, NY

Client arrested in New York lawyer’s stabbing death

Posted by 
truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gcVtw_0bOqGKu200

QUEENS, NEW YORK (TCD) -- A Bronx man was arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his lawyer to death in the victim’s law office.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced in a statement Tuesday that Nando Perez was taken into custody on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the statement, on August 4 between 4:20 and 4:37 p.m., Nando Perez allegedly entered Charles Zolot’s office near 37th Street in Jackson Heights, Queens. The District Attorney’s Office said Perez was one of Zolot’s clients. Perez allegedly stabbed Zolot at least 20 times in the conference room on the office’s second floor. Perez then allegedly left the scene.

Zolot’s body was reportedly found the next morning on August 5.

Video footage allegedly shows Perez and his brother walking into Zolot’s office the night of his death, according to WABC-TV. So far, no other arrests have been made.

Katz wrote in the statement, "This is a brutal crime that has stunned our community. The defendant is accused of confronting the victim in his law office, stabbing him repeatedly and then leaving him to die."

According to his website, Zolot specialized in divorce and family law.

Perez and Zolot reportedly had previous disputes, according to WPIX-TV.

WABC reports Perez was allegedly upset about a foreclosure.

The District Attorney’s statement said Perez could face 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the charges.

Comments / 0

truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

8K+
Followers
733
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Jackson Heights, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Government
Queens, NY
Government
City
Queens, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melinda Katz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Foreclosure#Tcd#Wabc Tv#Wpix Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Images of bloodied Afghans contradict Taliban's claims of moderation

Reports that Taliban fighters have beaten women and children at a checkpoint in Kabul emerged on Wednesday after senior Taliban leaders arrived in Afghanistan and the militants attempted to consolidate their control after their rapid takeover of the the country. The Taliban's assurance of a “safe passage” to the Kabul...

Comments / 0

Community Policy