Client arrested in New York lawyer’s stabbing death

QUEENS, NEW YORK (TCD) -- A Bronx man was arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his lawyer to death in the victim’s law office.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced in a statement Tuesday that Nando Perez was taken into custody on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the statement, on August 4 between 4:20 and 4:37 p.m., Nando Perez allegedly entered Charles Zolot’s office near 37th Street in Jackson Heights, Queens. The District Attorney’s Office said Perez was one of Zolot’s clients. Perez allegedly stabbed Zolot at least 20 times in the conference room on the office’s second floor. Perez then allegedly left the scene.

Zolot’s body was reportedly found the next morning on August 5.

Video footage allegedly shows Perez and his brother walking into Zolot’s office the night of his death, according to WABC-TV. So far, no other arrests have been made.

Katz wrote in the statement, "This is a brutal crime that has stunned our community. The defendant is accused of confronting the victim in his law office, stabbing him repeatedly and then leaving him to die."

According to his website, Zolot specialized in divorce and family law.

Perez and Zolot reportedly had previous disputes, according to WPIX-TV.

WABC reports Perez was allegedly upset about a foreclosure.

The District Attorney’s statement said Perez could face 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the charges.