Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several Northeast Ohio counties

North Ridgeville, OH
Ohio State|Posted byWKYC
FORECAST | Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred To Skirt NE Ohio
A tropical airmass will remain in place through the weekend leading to daily rain chances although some days will be better than others
Lorain, OH|Posted byWKYC
Average price of gas in Northeast Ohio over $3 a gallon, up $1 from 2020
Despite the high number, gas in Northeast Ohio is still 15 cents less than the national average.
Hudson, OH|Posted byWKYC
Route 8 southbound reopens in Hudson following crash
The exact cause of the incident is still unknown at this time.
Cuyahoga County, OH|Posted byWKYC
Thousands still without power in Northeast Ohio following storms
According to FirstEnergy, more than 5,000 customers in Cuyahoga County alone are currently experiencing a power outage.
Ohio State|Posted byWKYC
Northeast Ohio school districts announce mask guidelines for 2021-22 school year
Has your local school district released mask guidelines for the 2021-22 school year? Send it to HSloop@wkyc.com
Hudson, OH|Posted byWKYC
Route 8 southbound lanes closed in Hudson due to crash
Drivers need to find another route for the time being.
Cleveland, OH|Posted byWKYC
USS Cod scheduled for Wednesday evening return to Cleveland
The Cod underwent two months of repairs in an Erie, Pa. drydock. The $1.4 million makeover was funded by an endowment, a National Parks grant, and donations.
Cleveland, OH|Posted byWKYC
Multiple people shot in possible drive-by on Marietta Avenue in Cleveland
This is a developing story. Check back at WKYC.com for more details.
Cleveland, OH|Posted byWKYC
Firefighters cleaning up nitric acid spill at Cleveland State University
The incident began around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
New Franklin, OH|Posted byWKYC
Child rescued from waters after going missing at Portage Lakes State Park
The child's condition is unknown at this time.
Hudson, OH|Posted byWKYC
No injuries after canopy collapse at BP gas station in Hudson
The owner of the station tells 3News that two cars were under the canopy when it fell.
Ohio State|Posted byWKYC
When kids head back to school, are Northeast Ohio school districts prepared for traditional areas of school safety?
COVID isn't the only thing schools will be keeping an eye on this year. Mental health and violence will also be at the forefront.
