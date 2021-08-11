Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

TACC Supercomputers Power Quest for Space Weather Prediction

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re not worried enough by the ongoing pandemic or rapidly accelerating climate change, you’re in luck: you can worry about space weather, too. In the interim since the last major space weather event – a massive solar flare in 1859 that fried telegraph machines – severe space weather has become a much more concerning prospect, as the world has progressed into deeper and deeper reliance on electronic systems that could be disrupted by such an event. Now, researchers at the University of Michigan are leveraging supercomputing to improve space weather forecasting.

www.hpcwire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Weather#Space Science#Supercomputers#Weather Forecasts#Swqu#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Paleontologists unearth ‘savage’ flying creature in Australia

The newly named Thapunngaka shawi is the biggest flying reptile ever discovered in the Land Down Under. With a wingspan measuring an impressive 22ft (7m) and with rows of 40 razor-sharp teeth, researchers believe this is the closest palaeontologists will ever come to finding a real-life dragon. The prehistoric pterosaur would have soared through the skies above a vast inland sea once covering outback Australia.
AstronomyPosted by
Vice

The Odds of This Dangerous Asteroid Hitting Earth Just Went Up

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The odds that one of the most hazardous known asteroids might collide with Earth in the coming centuries just went up, though they are still extremely low. There is now a 0.057 percent chance of an impact before 2300, according to a new study that was discussed in a NASA teleconference on Wednesday.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Scientists locate likely origin for the dinosaur-killing asteroid

The asteroid credited with the extinction of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago is likely to have originated from the outer half of the solar system’s main asteroid belt, according to new research by Southwest Research Institute (SwRI). Known as the Chicxulub impactor, this large object has an estimated width...
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

NASA’s Footage Reveals a “Scorching” North Pole

Perhaps everybody knows that it’s pretty cold at the North Pole, colder than many humans would withstand. But thanks to new footage, that area looks like it’s on fire, when actually, what you’ll see is only an optical illusion caused by an eclipse from June. NASA’s EPIC tool (which stands...
Energy IndustryPosted by
AFP

Nuclear scientists hail US fusion breakthrough

Nuclear scientists using lasers the size of three football fields said Tuesday they had generated a huge amount of energy from fusion, possibly offering hope for the development of a new clean energy source. Experts focused their giant array of almost 200 laser beams onto a tiny spot to create a mega blast of energy -- eight times more than they had ever done in the past. Although the energy only lasted for a very short time -- just 100 trillionths of a second -- it took scientists closer to the holy grail of fusion ignition, the moment when they are creating more energy than they are using. "This result is a historic advance for inertial confinement fusion research," said Kim Budil, the director of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, which operates the National Ignition Facility in California, where the experiment took place this month.
Earth ScienceNature.com

A staggering store of water is revealed in Earth’s crust

Modelling work shows that crustal groundwater accounts for more water than the world’s ice caps and glaciers. The depths of Earth’s crust hold a huge volume of ancient, salty water that has been undetected until now. Grant Ferguson at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, Canada, and his colleagues calculated...
Aerospace & DefensePlanetary Society

Why We Need Plutonium Power for Space Missions

All spacecraft need electrical power to function. Most use solar panels that harvest energy from the Sun, but this solution has its limitations. Missions exploring the distant reaches of the solar system cannot generate enough energy from the distant, dim Sun. Shadowed craters, two-week-long lunar nights, and the dusty plains of Mars also prevent dependence on solar energy for long-lived missions. We need another source of power to explore these extreme cosmic locales.
AstronomyScientific American

Massive Machines Are Bringing Giant Exoplanets Down to Earth

About 25 years ago astronomers kicked off what would come to be called the “exoplanet revolution” with the discovery of the first alien world orbiting another sunlike star. As the pace of discovery quickened and new data came pouring in, it became clear that the cosmos is awash in planets—big planets, small planets, planets broiled by their stars or frozen in the outskirts of their systems and, overwhelmingly, planets that in size and orbit are unlike anything we have in the solar system. In the span of just a quarter-century, humankind went from knowing essentially no worlds beyond our solar system to having thousands in our catalogs. Yet even with all this progress, we still remain in the dark about the true nature of most of these worlds—and their possibilities for life. Absent some breakthrough in physics that allows practical interstellar travel, it appears unlikely we will ever visit any exoplanet, let alone several, so definitive answers to our fundamental questions about them have long seemed beyond our reach.
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

NASA Mars helicopter’s next flight carries ‘substantial risk’

Fresh from snapping an image of the Perseverance rover on the Martian surface, NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter is about to take its 12th flight over the red planet in a mission that the space agency says carries “substantial risk.”. The plucky helicopter has already exceeded expectations at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory...
AstronomyUniverse Today

Did the Moon Ever Have a Magnetosphere?

In a few years, NASA will be sending astronauts to the Moon for the first time since the Apollo Era (1969-1972). As part of the Artemis Program, the long-term goal is to create the necessary infrastructure for a “sustained program of lunar exploration.” The opportunities this will present for lunar research are profound and will likely result in new discoveries about the formation and evolution of the Moon.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
SlashGear

NASA’s next SpaceX Dragon mission gets a date – and intriguing cargo

SpaceX’s next mission to the International Space Station will take place on August 28, NASA has confirmed today, with the scheduling coming shortly after rival Boeing failed to launch its Starliner. It’s the 23rd commercial resupply services mission, with SpaceX having the process down to a fine art at this point as it loads up the Dragon spacecraft with supplies and scientific experiments.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Earth rocks collected in 19th century hold clues to finding water on Mars

Rocks found on Earth could hold clues on where to find water on Mars, according to new research from Penn State University. On Earth, hematite is one of the most abundant minerals on its surface. It can be found in many different igneous, metamorphic and sedimentary rocks and due to a high iron content, it appears a vibrant red color. However, when Peter J. Heaney and doctoral student Si Athena Chen analyzed hematite samples gathered in the 19th century, they uncovered a watery secret within.
Physicsnanowerk.com

Heavily enriched: An energy-efficient way of enriching hydrogen isotopes in silicon

(Nanowerk News) The discovery of isotopes in the early 20th century marked a key moment in the history of physics and led to a much more refined understanding of the atomic nucleus. Isotopes are ‘versions’ of a given element of the periodic table that bear the same number of protons but a different number of neutrons, and therefore vary in mass.
Livermore, CAPhotonics.com

LLNL Experiment Moves to the Cusp of Fusion Ignition

LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 — An experiment at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) National Ignition Facility (NIF) has triggered ignition for the first time. Ignition is the process that amplifies energy output from nuclear fusion and that could provide an avenue for clean energy, as well as provide answers to many long-held questions in physics.
SciencePhys.org

Scientists realize noiseless photon-echo protocol

Prof. LI Chuanfeng and Prof. Zhou Zongquan from University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) innovatively raised and realized noiseless photon echo (NLPE) protocol. The research of entire originality reduced the noise by 670 times compared with previous strategies and achieved solid quantum memory with high fidelity. The results were published in Nature Communications.
Oklahoma Stateguthrienewsleader.net

NASA Jet Propulsion Lab works with OSU on Venus exploration project

(STILLWATER, Oklahoma, Aug. 16, 2021) — For centuries, astronomers and scientists have wondered about the conditions on Venus. Now, students from Oklahoma State University are working with NASA on ways to finally answer some of the burning questions surrounding Earth’s sister planet. One of the brightest objects in the night...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA’s Fermi Spots a Weird Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Racing Toward Earth

On August 26, 2020, NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope detected a pulse of high-energy radiation that had been racing toward Earth for nearly half the present age of the universe. Lasting only about a second, it turned out to be one for the record books – the shortest gamma-ray burst (GRB) caused by the death of a massive star ever seen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy