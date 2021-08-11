TACC Supercomputers Power Quest for Space Weather Prediction
If you’re not worried enough by the ongoing pandemic or rapidly accelerating climate change, you’re in luck: you can worry about space weather, too. In the interim since the last major space weather event – a massive solar flare in 1859 that fried telegraph machines – severe space weather has become a much more concerning prospect, as the world has progressed into deeper and deeper reliance on electronic systems that could be disrupted by such an event. Now, researchers at the University of Michigan are leveraging supercomputing to improve space weather forecasting.www.hpcwire.com
