08.12.21 Public Notice

Notice is hereby given that the State Transportation Commission of Wyoming has accepted as completed according to plans, specifications and rules governing the same work performed under that certain contract between the State of Wyoming, acting through said Commission, and S & L Industrial, The Contractor, on Highway Project Number B204027 in Campbell, Crook, Johnson, Sheridan and Weston Counties, consisting of installing pavement markings and miscellaneous work, and the Contractor is entitled to final settlement therefore; that the Director of the Department of Transportation will cause said Contractor to be paid the full amount due him under said contract on September 22, 2021.