08.12.21 Police Blotter

Two women were arrested in Wildwood after a police officer spotted an item being thrown out of the window of their car. Katie Veley, 21, of Zephyrhills, was driving a red car with Georgia license plates at 10:22 p.m. Friday in the area of U.S. 301 and Cleveland Avenue when a police officer saw an item being thrown out of the window, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Veley and her passenger, 22-year-old Alicia Jean Gordon of Wildwood, were both “extremely nervous,” during a subsequent traffic stop.