08.12.21 Probate Notice

You are hereby notified that on the 12th day of July, 2021, the Last Will and Testament of said decedent was admitted to probate by the above-named Court, and that Eugenia Patton was appointed Personal Representative thereof. Any action to set aside the Will shall be filed in the Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or thereafter be forever barred. Notice is further given that all persons indebted to said decedent or to decedent’s estate are requested to make immediate payment to Richard A. Erb, Jr., P.C., at P.O. Box 36, Gillette, Wyoming 82717. Creditors having claims against said decedent or the estate are required to file them in duplicate with the necessary vouchers, in the office of the Clerk of said Court, on or before three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, and if such claims are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed or paid, they will be forever barred.