Police arrest 19-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder
A 19-year-old Hollister man shot a victim during an argument Sunday night, and police arrested the shooter on suspicion of attempted murder, according to authorities. At 10:24pm Aug. 8, Hollister Police responded to a call of shots fired on Circle Court, reads a press release from the Hollister Police Department. Officers arrived and found the victim, a 21-year-old man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.sanbenito.com
