Letter: Running for reelection in Cromwell

I am excited to announce that I will be running for a third term on the Cromwell Town Council. Since being elected in 2017, I have had the privilege of representing the town as a member of the Town Council and Town Council Liaison to the Planning and Zoning Commission, Youth Advisory Board, and LGBTQ Advisory Board. During this past term I helped lead the formation of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee to which I serve as a liaison and also championed the implantation of a new fund balance policy which created a policy governing how our fund balance can be spent. Since being elected to the Council, I have pushed for significant investments in our infrastructure including funding our roads paving program, installation of electronic charging stations and a new public works facility as well as increased transparency and accessibility. If reelected I promise to continue to be an independent, thoughtful voice on the Council advocating for responsible spending while investing in our community.