Salvador Perez and Late Blooming Catcher Bats

In my mind there are several catchers who hit poorly early in their careers and then became much better hitters in their 30s, so I wanted to see if Salvador Perez could be one of those guys. Then I looked, and my mind was wrong. I was thinking about Yadier Molina and Ivan Rodriguez in particular, but they both became solid above average major league bats by their mid to late 20s. It is just that they came up so young that it seemed like it took forever to get there. After Max's article yesterday I decided to see if anyone had ever been a catcher that really became a solid hitter after turning 30.