Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Returns to COVID protocol

 6 days ago

Isabella was placed back in the COVID protocol Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Isabella previously missed a handful of practices on the reserve/COVID-19 list at the beginning of training camp. It shouldn't impact his Week 1 availability, but he'll be missing out on chances to make his case for a role in Kliff Kingsbury's offense.

