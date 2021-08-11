Getting the gold – Trenton figure skater’s efforts take her to highest level

Haley Shewchuk has not even started her senior year at Trenton High School yet, but she has already accomplished one of her biggest goals in her athletic career. Shewchuk became a U.S. Figure Skating Double Gold Medalist June 18 after passing both Moves in the Field and the Free Skate at the Senior level. The “Senior” level is the highest level test in each category for U.S. Figure Skaters and the test to pass is called the Gold Test. The two other categories for the test include Pairs and Ice Dance.