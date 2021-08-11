Breathe In The Clean Beautiful Air Here In BisMan

Bike Night 2021 - Week 11 tested everyone's hat on their head - for the wind wanted to take your cap and land it in Minot. Tents were all extra - tied down in the parking lot at Sickies Garage Burgers And Brews. Punchcards were brought out and punched, because we only have three more Bike Nights left - and the advantage to having been every week increases your chance to WIN the Grand Prize - A beautiful 20 x 22 Two place Bike Trailer from Extreme Trailer Sales ( A $4,000 value ) on the final night. Another awesome night, with temps in the high 80s, and the adult beverages extremely cold. I encourage you to bring your whole family next Wednesday, get there extra early, have dinner, then come on outside and join us in the sun!
