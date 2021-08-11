Cancel
Bismarck, ND

Breathe In The Clean Beautiful Air Here In BisMan

By Bromo
96-5 The Fox
96-5 The Fox
 7 days ago
I suffer from almost everyone else the "Where in the heck did the weekend go?" routine when my alarm goes off on Monday morning. Don't get me wrong, I love my job, but I also crave the weekends - but softening the blow of a Monday was when I walked out to my car.

