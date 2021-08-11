BioCryst Pharma Cancels Planned Public Offering

SEATTLE and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,400,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $12.50 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Eliem. Eliem has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 960,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, and other offering expenses payable by Eliem, are expected to be $80.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
