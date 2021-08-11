BioCryst Pharma Cancels Planned Public Offering

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares experienced unusual options activity on Monday. The stock price moved down to $15.44 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.