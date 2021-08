Investing.com -- The Federal Reserve publishes the minutes of its last policy meeting after yet another regional president calls for a quick start to tapering bond purchases. China's president tells the country's government of the need to address inequality by regulating excessive wealth. Stocks are set to open lower again, with earnings from Nvidia, Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Target (NYSE:TGT) all due. Housing starts and building permit data for July are also due, while oil ticks up after progress in Iran's nuclear program reduces the likelihood of sanctions being lilfted. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Wednesday. 18th August.