The Bank of England (BoE) is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision this Thursday at 11:00 GMT and is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold at 0.1%. Policymakers Michael Saunders and Dave Ramsden have offered a relatively hawkish tone of late. Hence, the key focus will be on the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) vote distribution over whether to continue the QE program at the current £895 billion levels. Apart from this, investors will also keep a close eye on the updated economic projections, where upgrades in the near-term GDP growth and inflation forecasts seems inevitable.