AUSTIN, Texas — Not only did Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian come out of the team’s first preseason scrimmage in no way, shape or form ready to declare a winner in the offseason-long quarterback competition between Hudson Card and Casey Thompson, but there still doesn’t seem to be much separation in the derby to replace a departed 43-game starter in Sam Ehlinger. Following a scrimmage where a sound effort by Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense carried the day, Card and Thompson simply need to turn the page and be better in the team’s second scrimmage next Saturday than they were on a day where the plan offensively was to push the envelope.