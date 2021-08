I had just finished my graduation and everyone got interested in making me do what they wanted me to do. I neither listened to them nor to myself nor did something that I had passion for, I went for a Master’s degree. While I was in that phase of my life, I realized that I had become a bit more vulnerable to what people wanted from me. I did not have my best friend with me unlike my bachelor’s degree and I had no friends in college in whom I could easily confide. I being at the top of my class had a lot of eyes on me, the eyes of teachers, the eyes of competitors. Everyone expected me to consider their expectations as my priority, and I gave in to that pressure, for most time in my life, I was doing what people expected of me. Never in this entire journey, I realized that I could at any point say no.