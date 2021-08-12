Cancel
Cambria County, PA

'Caught at the door': Cambria prison warden says COVID-19 protocols working

By Katie Smolen ksmolen@tribdem.com
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 4 days ago
EBENSBURG, Pa. – Warden Christian Smith notified the Cambria County Prison Board on Wednesday that the lockup has seen one new case of COVID-19 since the board’s meeting in July, but that the prison’s protocols helped to prevent other inmates from being infected.

“It was caught at the door as a part of our screening process, so it worked,” Smith said. “We moved him to isolation immediately. He never hit a block. He was never around another inmate. He was around staff and we geared up.”

There have been 380 total positive cases of the coronavirus at the prison, with 70 prison employees, seven contract employees and 303 inmates/detainees testing positive.

Smith had been asked by the board about staff infection, and he noted that several workers have had the virus multiple times.

While he said he did not believe they were vaccinated, they had “natural immunity from contracting the virus.”

Screening, testing, cleaning and social distancing practices will remain in effect at the prison, according to Smith.

He also informed the board that last week the prison was forced to implement its lockdown quarantine procedure for its work unit because of a possible COVID exposure of one of its workers.

“This quarantine procedure restricted our workers from doing any work inside of our facility or at outside locations,” Smith said. “As a result, a limited number of inmates were emergency-cleared to work in our kitchen. Due to this limited crew, bread had to be ordered in instead of being made on site, which will also result in some additional costs.”

That quarantine has since been lifted, and Smith said that he believes those procedures also worked.

In July, the prison amended its in-person visitation procedures and allowed more of the public into the prison for visitation.

“So far that’s been going well, however with this new (delta) variant, we’re just going to monitor that daily,” Smith said, “and if we start seeing an increase in the community, we’ll probably shut it back down.”

