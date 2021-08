Look at the chess moves Justin Taylor and Quadir Copeland are playing. On Sunday Taylor, 4-star shooting guard, announced his plan to transfer to IMG Academy for his senior season. Who happens to be waiting for him? Copeland, a 3-star combo guard, who decided to transfer there in the spring. This means the Syracuse backcourt of ’22-’23 (and beyond) will be playing together before they ever lace them up at the Carrier Dome.