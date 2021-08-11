Cancel
Stocks

S&P 500, Dow industrials mark records but Nasdaq lags behind

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, marking more records for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Weakness in some technology stocks helped pull the Nasdaq composite slightly lower. The S&P 500 climbed 0.2% and the Dow added 0.6%. Investors got some better news on inflation when the Labor Department reported that consumer prices rose 0.5% from June to July, down from the previous monthly increase of 0.9%. Energy prices rose, sending the price of benchmark U.S. crude oil up 1.4%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.33%.

