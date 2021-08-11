Cancel
WDBO
 6 days ago
You have five shots every weekday (8/23-10/15) to win $1,000 with WDBO’s Payroll Payout! Tune-in at 8am, 10a, 12p, 2p and 5p for the key words and text to 70123 for your opportunity to win $1,000 (boss not included.)

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/23/21–10/15/21. Open to US residents in listening area(s) for participating stations, 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating stations, text keyword to 70123 within 15 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply. Limit: 1 entry per listen time. This is a national sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. For participating stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules: https://tinyurl.com/7j3ed93n. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.

