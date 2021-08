Jerrion Ealy is second only to Matt Corral in importance for the Ole Miss offense in 2021. Ealy, who was limited in spring practices as he continued to work his way back from shoulder surgery, is sure to wear a number of hats over the course of his junior season. Along with his duties as the team’s primary running back, Ealy is again expected to factor in as a kick returner, and he’s primed to add additional responsibilities in the passing game, too.