Elton John teams up with pop star Dua Lipa for new mash-up single "Cold Heart"
Elton John and British pop singer Dua Lipa seem to have become BFFs, so maybe it's no surprise that they're now releasing a joint single. The rock legend appeared on Lipa's Studio 2054 livestream special in November of 2020, and then she performed at his Oscar party this past April. Now, the two have teamed up for a song called "Cold Heart," which will be out on Friday. You can pre-save the track now.www.rock107.com
