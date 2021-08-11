Elton John teams up with pop star Dua Lipa for new mash-up single "Cold Heart"

Whether it's a dance track or a heartfelt pop ballad, Dua Lipa knows how to make a hit. Not only that, but the 25-year-old seems to know just what fans want from her when it comes to collaborating with other artists. Her latest single with the legendary Elton John and dance-music trio Pnau, titled "Cold Heart," is a perfect example of this; blending of new and old school with just a hint of John's "Rocket Man." Previous collaborations include everyone from Pop Smoke and Missy Elliott to Miley Cyrus and Brockhampton. If you've had Lipa's Future Nostalgia album on repeat since its release in March 2020, you can switch things up a bit by checking out some of her best music collaborations.