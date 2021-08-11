Cancel
Kentucky State

Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

Bowling Green Daily News. August 11, 2021. Editorial: Safety in classrooms, on roads paramount as students return. The Bowling Green Independent School District and Warren County Public Schools resumed classes last week, and both districts began the academic year by aiming to offer students and staff the closest thing to a “normal” school environment as they’ve experienced since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.

