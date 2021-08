Earlier this week, a woman sued Bob Dylan for sexual abuse. The woman, identified only as JC, claimed that Dylan abused JC multiple times over a six-week period in 1965, when she was 12 years old, and that he “lower[ed] [J.C.’s] inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day.” Dylan’s lawyers denied the claim. Now, one of Dylan’s many biographers is claiming that the woman’s story of abuse is “not possible” because of everything Dylan had going on in 1965.