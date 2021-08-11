Do Some Diabetes Drugs Reduce the Risk of Alzheimer’s?

Researchers at Rush University followed 837 patients with 19 different tests for memory and other brain functions. They found that higher consumption of foods and drinks with added sugars was associated with greater loss of ability to recognize objects and remember facts, and with greater risk for developing dementia (Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, July 29, 2021). Other studies show that the high rise in blood sugar that is part of Type II diabetes can cause loss of brain function and dementia (Neurology, Jul 1, 2021;10.1212). Non-diabetics who have high blood sugar levels are also at increased risk for becoming demented. In a study of 2067 non-diabetics with follow up of 6.8 years, those with blood sugar levels above 115 were statistically more likely to become demented than those with blood sugar levels at or below 100 (N Engl J Med, Aug 8, 2013;369:540-548).