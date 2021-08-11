Cancel
Do Some Diabetes Drugs Reduce the Risk of Alzheimer’s?

By American Academy of Neurology (AAN)
Newswise
 6 days ago

Newswise — MINNEAPOLIS – People taking certain drugs to lower blood sugar for type 2 diabetes had less amyloid in the brain, a biomarker of Alzheimer’s disease, when compared to both people with type 2 diabetes not taking the drugs and people without diabetes. The new study, published in the August 11, 2021, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, also found people taking these drugs, called dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors, showed slower cognitive decline than people in the other two groups.

