People With Stroke Who Walk 30 Minutes Per Day May Have 54% Lower Risk of Death

By American Academy of Neurology (AAN)
 6 days ago

Newswise — MINNEAPOLIS - A new study shows that people who walk or garden at least three to four hours per week, or bike at least two to three hours per week, or the equivalent after having a stroke may have a 54% lower risk of death from any cause. The research is published in the August 11, 2021, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The study found the most benefit for younger stroke survivors. When people under the age of 75 exercised at least that amount, their risk of death was reduced by 80%.

Best Life

Drinking This Once a Day Can Triple Your Stroke Risk, Study Finds

More than three quarters of first-time stroke patients have high blood pressure, the American Heart Association (AHA) reports. Their data shows that 77 percent of first-time stroke suffers' have blood pressure higher than 140/90 mmHg, whereas normal is considered less than 120/80 mmHg, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's why doctors say the best way to avoid a stroke is to lower your blood pressure, and the best way lower your blood pressure is to change what you eat and drink. But even if you're cutting back on salt and alcohol, there are other common foods and drinks that could be putting you at risk of this deadly health condition. One study found that another popular beverage can triple your stroke risk if you drink it just once a day, even though it's often marketed as a healthier option. Read on to find out which drink you may want to cut back on.
People with diabetes are encouraged to reduce their risk of stroke

Over 1.4 million Australians who are currently known to have diabetes are being encouraged to understand and reduce their risk of stroke. New modeling by Diabetes Australia, based on research recently published in the Medical Journal of Australia, shows almost 10,000 hospitalisations for stroke each year in Australia amongst people with diabetes, and this represents about one in every four strokes in Australia.
Sleep Apnea May Boost Risk for Sudden Death

If you’re regularly not feeling well rested after a night of sleep, you may want to think about why. It could save your life. A new study is showing that sleep apnea – a condition that causes people to stop breathing during sleep – can be life threatening. Further, it’s associated with increased risk for high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, and congestive heart failure.
Stroke mortality in women: Height loss may indicate risk

Gradual loss of height is normal in both men and women. It begins at about 50 years old and accelerates from around 60 years old onward. A study that followed northern European women found that considerable height loss in middle age has associations with a more than twofold increased risk of dying from a stroke.
Widespread Pain Linked to Increased Risk of Dementia and Stroke

Findings independent of age, sex, general health and lifestyle. Widespread pain is linked to a heightened risk of all types of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, and stroke, finds research published online in the journal Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine. And this association is independent of potentially influential factors, such as...
Physical Activity Linked to Lower Mortality in Stroke Survivors

Dose-response relationship seen; most of the risk reduction occurred between 0 and 20 metabolic equivalent hours/week. THURSDAY, Aug. 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Physical activity is associated with lower all-cause mortality among individuals with prior stroke, with a dose-response relationship, according to a study published online Aug. 11 in Neurology.
Stay Active Post-Stroke to Reduce the Risk of Death

People who walk or garden at least 3 to 4 hours per week, or bike at least 2 to 3 hours per week, or the equivalent after having a stroke may have a 54% lower risk of death from any cause, suggests a study published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
Daytime sleepiness and risk of stroke: A Mendelian randomization analysis.

Daytime sleepiness is known to be related to stroke, but whether daytime sleepiness is a risk factor for stroke remains unclear. We conducted a two-sample Mendelian randomization study to assess the relationship between daytime sleepiness and stroke, ischemic stroke (IS) and IS subtypes. Thirty-six single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) associated with daytime...
Regular exercise, even in polluted areas, can lower risk of death

Regular exercise, even performed in areas with air pollution, can reduce the risk of death from natural causes, according to new research in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). "Habitual exercise reduces the risk of death regardless of exposure to air pollution, and air pollution generally increases the risk of death...
Wine Is Healthier than Beer to Lower the Risk of Heart Condition

The benefits of alcohol for heart health are not all equal, according to a new study. Researchers from the University of Adelaide have shown that drinking less than six standard glasses of alcohol a week is associated with a lowered risk of developing atrial fibrillation. However, not all of this alcohol is created equal.
This surprising culprit increases sleep apnea risk 78 percent

If you snore so loud you wake up your sleep partner, wake up frequently during the night or feel exhausted all day, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) could be to blame. But of course, sleep apnea is a much bigger worry than just snoring…. And, while that fact might not surprise...

