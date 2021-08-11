People With Stroke Who Walk 30 Minutes Per Day May Have 54% Lower Risk of Death
Newswise — MINNEAPOLIS - A new study shows that people who walk or garden at least three to four hours per week, or bike at least two to three hours per week, or the equivalent after having a stroke may have a 54% lower risk of death from any cause. The research is published in the August 11, 2021, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The study found the most benefit for younger stroke survivors. When people under the age of 75 exercised at least that amount, their risk of death was reduced by 80%.www.newswise.com
