Mary Gretchen Sullivan, 85, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary Gretchen Sullivan, 85, of Ten Eyck Street, passed away August 10, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center. Mary Gretchen was born June 18, 1936 in Watertown, daughter of Sheridan E. and Alice (O’Neill) Sullivan. She graduated from Cape Vincent Central School in 1954, attended Potsdam State Teachers College and graduated from Watertown School of Commerce. She was a fifty- year employee for Samaritan Medical Center, retiring in 2005 as the Cancer Technician Registrar.www.wwnytv.com
