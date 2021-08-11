Cancel
Watertown, NY

Mary Gretchen Sullivan, 85, of Watertown

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary Gretchen Sullivan, 85, of Ten Eyck Street, passed away August 10, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center. Mary Gretchen was born June 18, 1936 in Watertown, daughter of Sheridan E. and Alice (O’Neill) Sullivan. She graduated from Cape Vincent Central School in 1954, attended Potsdam State Teachers College and graduated from Watertown School of Commerce. She was a fifty- year employee for Samaritan Medical Center, retiring in 2005 as the Cancer Technician Registrar.

Watertown, NY
New York City, NY
Cape Vincent, NY
New York State
Obituaries
Jefferson County, NY
