Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Former Ski Resort President Reaches Plea Deal in Fraud Cause

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Vermont ski resort president has reached a plea deal over a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant in Newport using tens of millions of dollars in foreign investors' money. William Stenger, the former president of Jay Peak Resort, has agreed to plead guilty to providing false statements...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Resorts#Biotechnology#Wire Fraud#Vtdigger#Anc Bio#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Biology
Related
Newport, VTUS News and World Report

Former Ski Resort Exec Pleads Guilty to 1 Charge, 9 Dropped

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A former Vermont ski resort president pleaded guilty Friday to providing false documents during a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant in Newport using tens of millions of dollars in foreign investors' money. In exchange for the guilty plea from William Stenger, the former president...
Newport, VTPosted by
VTDigger

Jay Peak’s Stenger reaches plea deal in EB-5 fraud case, admits to false statement

Bill Stenger, former CEO and president of the Jay Peak ski resort in northern Vermont, is expected to enter his guilty plea Friday. Prosecutors can ask for a prison sentence of up to five years for Stenger, the maximum for the charge. His attorneys can argue for a lesser sentence. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jay Peak’s Stenger reaches plea deal in EB-5 fraud case, admits to false statement.
Cowley County, KSctnewsonline.com

Plea deal reached in pot growing charges

Mike Morton and his wife, Sharon Gordon both have pleaded guilty to one felony count each in exchange for prosecutors dropping all other charges in the marijuana cultivation case against them. According to an agreement signed Friday, Morton pleads guilty to possession of cultivation paraphernalia and the State of Kansas...
Public SafetyFinancial-Planning.com

Former LPL advisor rejects deal, hit with 5 more fraud counts

A plea deal in a former financial advisor’s fraud case fell apart after federal investigators alleged he was attempting to sell a home in Cape Cod and a wine collection valued at $100,000. The barred former LPL Financial advisor who backed away from the plea agreement is now facing five...
Roanoke, VANBC12

No plea deal made with former Rocky Mount officers charged in Capitol attack

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Prosecutors say they have not struck a deal with the two former Rocky Mount police officers charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol attack. During a virtual hearing in the United States District Court of Washington D.C Tuesday morning, prosecutors told the judge the plea agreement they offered to Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker was not accepted.
Rock County, WIwclo.com

Plea deal reached in Rock County homicide

The defendant in a Rock County homicide case claims he was too drunk to remember his actions the night 32-year-old Tony Payne was shot to death outside the Turtle Tap in Beloit. 33-year-old Michael E. Joseph pled no-contest Tuesday to a reduced charge of Homicide by the Negligent Handing of a Dangerous Weapon rather than First Degree Intentional Homicide in the case dating back to 2016 This way, Joseph faces a maximum of five-years in prison and five-years extended supervision, rather than the possibility of life in prison if convicted of the more serious charge. Sentencing is set for October 28th.
Protestsinvesting.com

Former U.S. Olympian nears plea deal in Capitol riots case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Michigan man who declared "take back our country" before the attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Wednesday to time served after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor, while a former U.S. Olympic swimmer negotiated a plea bargain to riot-related charges. As part of his plea deal,...
Little Rock, ARCourier News

Lobbyists, former UCA president reveal reach of political fundraiser

LITTLE ROCK — Testimony about a university already tarnished by public corruption and an illegal but not uncommon campaign finance tactic dominated proceedings Tuesday in the bribery trial of former lobbyist Gilbert Baker. Along the way, Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. denied defense motions for a bench...
Ohio StateSFGate

Ohio man pleads guilty to running illegal bitcoin-laundering service

An Ohio man pleaded guilty Wednesday to laundering hundreds of millions of dollars in cryptocurrency, acknowledging that he targeted drug traffickers and other criminals who sought to evade law enforcement scrutiny. Larry Harmon, 38, said in D.C. federal court that he plans to cooperate with law enforcement amid a crackdown...
BusinessPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
EntertainmentRadar Online.com

Convicted Con Artist And Televangelist Jim Bakker Loses Fight To Stop Fraud Investigation Into His COVID 'Cure'

Convicted con artist and infamous televangelist Jim Bakker has lost his fight to stop the ongoing investigation into his allegedly fraudulent COVID-19 "cure," which he hawked on his television show early into the coronavirus pandemic. Article continues below advertisement. Last June, Bakker, his Morningside Church and its production company sued...

Comments / 0

Community Policy