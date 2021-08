Millard House II says HISD has not taken anyone to court over mask mandates and doesn’t plan to. He is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and says his decision to require masks for HISD students and staff was not meant to make waves. “This was not a decision that we wanted to see as a controversial decision or an opportunity to push back against government officials,” he said. “That’s not what this was about. This was about keeping children safe.”