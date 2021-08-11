University Federal Credit Union in Austin creates new president role
University Federal Credit Union in Austin, Texas, created the new role of president and filled it from within its executive ranks. The $3.8 billion-asset institution said Wednesday that Michael Crowl will be the first person to hold the new position. Crowl most recently served as the credit union’s executive vice president of member experience and will oversee UFCU’s efforts to empower members and communities in achieving financial health.www.americanbanker.com
