Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

University Federal Credit Union in Austin creates new president role

By Ken McCarthy
American Banker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity Federal Credit Union in Austin, Texas, created the new role of president and filled it from within its executive ranks. The $3.8 billion-asset institution said Wednesday that Michael Crowl will be the first person to hold the new position. Crowl most recently served as the credit union’s executive vice president of member experience and will oversee UFCU’s efforts to empower members and communities in achieving financial health.

www.americanbanker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
Austin, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufcu#Cfo#Evp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Years in the making, R. Kelly sex abuse trial gets underway

NEW YORK (AP) — R&B star R. Kelly is a predator who lured girls, boys and young women with his fame and dominated them physically, sexually and psychologically, a prosecutor said Wednesday, while a defense lawyer warned jurors they’ll have to sift through lies from accusers with agendas to find the truth.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Images of bloodied Afghans contradict Taliban's claims of moderation

Reports that Taliban fighters have beaten women and children at a checkpoint in Kabul emerged on Wednesday after senior Taliban leaders arrived in Afghanistan and the militants attempted to consolidate their control after their rapid takeover of the the country. The Taliban's assurance of a “safe passage” to the Kabul...

Comments / 0

Community Policy