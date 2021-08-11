Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

California to require COVID-19 vaccine or test for teachers

weareiowa.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will be the first state in the nation to require all teachers and school staff receive a COVID-19 vaccine mandate or undergo weekly testing. The statewide vaccine mandate for K-12 educators comes as schools return from summer break amid growing concerns of the highly contagious delta variant. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new policy Wednesday. The requirement will go into effect starting Thursday, Aug. 12. Schools should be in compliance by Friday, Oct. 15.

www.weareiowa.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Democratic#Cdph#Egusd#Long Beach Unified
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
NFLPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Republican governor signs ‘medical freedom’ law preventing COVID-19 vaccine mandates

New Hampshire residents will not be forced to receive a coronavirus vaccination despite other states and businesses requiring one. “Every person has the natural, essential, and inherent right to bodily integrity, free from any threat or compulsion by the government to accept an immunization,” according to a new bill that Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law this week.
Public HealthPosted by
@LockerRoom

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Highest Among Ph.D.s

Shannon Thaler reports for DailyMail.com about a new study that offers interesting information about COVID-19 vaccine wariness. People with a PhD are the most hesitant when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a paper by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Researchers surveyed...
Raleigh, NCcbs17

If my employer mandates the COVId-19 vaccine, what are my options?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While more and more employers begin to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, there are some exemptions. “One point that is important to note is that employers have an affirmative obligation to provide essentially a safe working environment for their employees,” said Steven Corriveau, attorney at Martin & Jones, LLC. in Raleigh.
Public HealthPosted by
DanvilleSanRamon.com

State employees, health care workers must show proof of vaccination

New mandate doesn't extend to private employers, but encourages similar policies. Amid climbing numbers of hospitalizations and a test positivity rate of 80% for the COVID-19 delta variant, all state employees and health care workers will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, the California Health and Human Services and Government Operations agencies and Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in separate news conferences on Monday morning.
Public Healthmilfordmirror.com

New Mexico governor sets mask mandate, requires vaccination

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Tuesday she will be reinstating a mask mandate for all public indoor spaces in New Mexico as vaccination rates remain stagnant and infections increase. Her latest public order also will require that more people get vaccinated, such as workers at hospitals,...
Health Servicessafetyandhealthmagazine.com

Health care coalition calls for COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment

Columbia, MD — Seven health care organizations are calling on hospitals, nursing homes and other health care facilities to mandate COVID-19 vaccination among personnel. In a recent consensus statement, the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, the Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine (AMDA), and the other organizations state that “prior experience and current information suggest that a sufficient vaccination rate is unlikely to be achieved without making COVID-19 vaccination a condition of employment.”
Atlanta, INmunciejournal.com

HHS Public Health and Medical Experts Statement on COVID-19 Booster Shots

ATLANTA. Georgia—Today, public health and medical experts from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released the following statement on the Administration’s plan for COVID-19 booster shots for the American people. The statement is attributable to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
EducationTimes Union

Majority of Parents Want Mandatory Vaccination for Daycare Staff, New Survey Finds

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. More than three-quarters (77%) of parents want mandatory vaccination for licensed daycare and preschool staff, and nearly half (49%) want mandatory masking for both staff and children ages 2+, according to a new survey released by Upfront, a financial platform for parents that helps them easily and seamlessly find the best daycare and preschool options for their budget. Upfront was created to bring pricing transparency to parent-related industries, with the first of those industries being daycares and preschools.
Chicago, ILthejacksonpress.org

Chicago says teachers must get vaccinated by Oct. 15 or be ineligible for work

Chicago Public Schools will require all Board of Education employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 15 unless they qualify for a medical or religious exemption, the district announced Friday. School-based teachers and staff, central office, regular vendors, and network employees who aren’t fully vaccinated or can’t provide documentation of an...
Public Healthsandiegocountynews.com

Gov. Newsom takes action to support CA’s hospitals and schools amid Delta variant impacts

Sacramento, CA–With the faster-spreading Delta variant driving an increase in new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in California, Governor Gavin Newsom Monday signed an executive order to ensure the state’s health care facilities continue to have the staffing and resources needed to prevent potential strain on the state’s health care delivery system and to provide staffing flexibility for schools to ensure continuity of in-person instruction for all students.

Comments / 0

Community Policy