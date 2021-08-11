Gov. parson announces $30 million in funding to support Missouri’s health care system
On August 11, Governor Mike Parson announced $30 million to support Missouri’s health care professionals and system. Gov. Parson has directed the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (DHSS) to create and execute the contractual framework that will help mitigate current COVID-19 hospital strain. The effort will be funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.www.phelpscountyfocus.com
