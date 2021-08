If you’re a college student, keeping your notes (and yourself) organized can become increasingly difficult with every class, job, club, project, or other task that gets added to your to-do list. With everything you have to remember to do and all the classes you have to study for, those random Google docs, that pile of sticky notes on your desk, and those messy notebooks may not be enough to help you keep track of everything. If you need a better way to stay organized, keep reading.