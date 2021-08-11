Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Sylvie's Love,' 'Mahalia,' 'Uncle Frank' EPs Discuss Playing With History for Emmy-Nominated TV Movies

By Amber Dowling
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn order to address the future, sometimes you need to delve into the past. Most of this year’s Emmy-nominated TV movies do exactly that, exploring themes of love, faith and friendship in order to heal harmful past narratives and home in on the humanity of their characters. When Eugene Ashe...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophia Lillis
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Mahalia Jackson
Person
Peter Singer
Person
Bartlett Sher
Person
Danielle Brooks
Person
Ruth Wilson
Person
Rupaul
Person
Paul Bettany
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Amazon Prime Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Jurnee Smollett Breaks Bad

For W’s second annual TV Portfolio, we asked 26 of the most sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small screen characters by stepping into their shoes. From the age of just 10 months old, Jurnee Smollett has built an illustrious acting career, appearing in projects that...
TV & Videos/Film

‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Will Play On with a TV Movie on The Roku Channel

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is coming back for an encore. NBC unceremoniously canceled the musical dramedy earlier this summer, but producers are eyeing a deal with a streaming service, The Roku Channel, which would see Zoey, played by Jane Levy, return for a holiday TV movie. Depending on the success of that movie, viewers could possibly see more new episodes down the line as well.
New York City, NYnyfa.edu

Elizabeth Olsen, an Emmy-Nominated & Marvel’s WandaVision Lead Actress is a NYFA’s Q&A-List (by Tova Laiter) Guest

New York Film Academy had the honor of hosting a live virtual Q&A with Emmy-Nominated Elizabeth Olsen of Marvel’s WandaVision! Tova Laiter, Director of the NYFA Q&A-List Series, curated and moderated the event. WandaVision picked up 23 nominations at this 2021’s Emmys, including a best actress nod to Olsen for her role as Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. the Avengers’ Scarlet Witch. ⁣Stay tuned for the ABC broadcast of the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards virtual ceremony on Sunday, September, 19th, 2021.
MoviesDeadline

Paul Bettany On Marvel And ‘WandaVision’, Plus An Emmy Nomination For Re-Creating A Classic Emmy Winner – The Actor’s Side

The Emmys have been very good to Paul Bettany so far this year. Not only is he nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor In a Limited Series or Television Movie for WandaVision, the Marvel limited series on Disney+ scored a whopping 23 nominations. Meanwhile, his film Uncle Frank was picked up by Amazon out of Sundance and has been nominated for Outstanding Television Movie. He is superb in both starring roles and clearly voters are noticing.
CelebritiesPosted by
GoldDerby

Watch our lively chats with 4 actors nominated for the first time at the Emmys

Watch our fascinating discussions with 4 actors who are nominated at the Emmys for the first time. Event starts at 5 pm PT (8 pm ET) and can be above. See solo chats followed by a group discussion moderated by Gold Derby’s managing editor Chris Beachum, who is keenly interested in discussing the episodes these contenders submitted to voters as the best examples of their work from the past TV season. Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks” The episode submission for this HBO Max comedy series is “I Think She Will.” Paapa Essiedu – “I May Destroy You” The episode submission for this HBO limited series is “That Was Fun.” Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso” The episode submission for this Apple TV+ comedy series is “All Apologies.” Bowen Yang – “Saturday Night Live” The episode submission for this NBC variety series is “Host: Carey Mulligan.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

It Starts On The Page: Read The Emmy-Nominated Script For Peacock’s ‘Girls5eva’ & A Q&A With Writer-Creator Meredith Scardino

Created by Meredith Scardino, Peacock’s Girls5eva follows a group of women 20 years after their late-’90s girl group, Girls5eva, had its one-hit wonder song. They re-form Girls5eva to seek a second chance at pop stardom. The pilot episode, a nominee in the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series Emmy race, begins with Dawn (Sara Bareilles) finding out that a rapper, Lil Stinker (Jeremiah Craft), has sampled the Girls5eva song in his latest hit. She reconnects with the other members — Summer (Busy Phillips), Gloria (Paula Pell) and Wickie (Renée Elise-Goldsberry) — for the first time in 20 years to perform with...
CollegesYes Weekly

Emmy nominations recognize UNCSA graduates

Television’s annual Emmy Awards won’t be handed out until Sept. 19th – with the ceremony being broadcast on CBS – but it’s safe to say that the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) is already victorious, given the graduates of its School of Drama and School of Filmmaking who find themselves in the running for the small screen’s highest accolade.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Tom Hiddleston Teases Loki’s Quest For Sylvie In Season 2

The first season of Loki provided a number of milestones for the MCU going forward, not least in the debut of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, who is already generating multiple reports about his upcoming appearances. One of the most memorable parts of Loki, though, was the relationship between Tom Hiddleston’s character and Sylvie, his female variant, something that the former actor has teased for the future.
Visual ArtRegister Citizen

Emmys: How VFX Artists Enhancing and Enriching For TV

From extensive world-building to subtle story tweaks, Emmy-nominated visual effects teams do it all. While movie theaters were shuttered for much of the past year and a half, it was up to TV to provide the grandest scale entertainment. And thanks to more players in the original content game, bigger budgets and better technology, projects delivered in 4K, 5K and even 8K, allowing for stunts and fantastical worlds, specifically, to stand out even more. Nowhere was this more apparent than in the crop of visual effects Emmy nominees.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

It Starts On The Page: Read The Emmy-Nominated Script For HBO’s ‘Mare Of Easttown’ & A Q&A With Creator-Writer Brad Ingelsby

HBO’s Mare of Easttown, nominated for 16 Emmys this year including for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, kept the audience on the edge of their seats with a mystery filled with twists and turns. Kate Winslet stars as Detective Mare Sheehan as she investigates the grisly murder of a teenage mother in her small town. Winslet is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series category for her role in the seven-episode drama. The season finale, titled “Sacrament” and written by series creator Brad Ingelsby, is a nominee in the Outstanding Writing for a Limited of Anthology...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Are Paul Bettany’s Awards Superpowers a ‘Hamilton’ Vote Split?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE Visit each individual...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

It Starts On The Page: Read The Emmy-Nominated Script For FX’s ‘Pose’ Finale & Q&A With Writers Steven Canals And Our Lady J

The FX series Pose came to a conclusion this year after three seasons and earned nine Emmy nominations, including for Outstanding Drama Series. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals, Pose takes a look at the underground drag ball culture in the African-American and Latino LGBTQ community during the late 1980s and early ’90s. The series earned Billy Porter an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2019, marking the first time an openly gay Black man was nominated, and won, an Emmy in a lead acting category. Porter is nominated for the same category this...
TV Serieshowtogeek.com

How to Watch the Emmy-Nominated Best Limited Series of 2021

The limited series has become one of TV’s most vibrant formats, a way for creators to deliver expansive but self-contained stories in a variety of genres. Here’s how to watch 2021’s Emmy nominees for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Table of Contents. I May Destroy You. Star and creator Michaela...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

It Starts On The Page: Read The Emmy-Nominated Script For Amazon’s ‘All In: The Fight For Democracy’ & Q&A With Writer Jack Youngelson

Amazon Studios’ All In: The Fight for Democracy examines the history of voter suppression in the U.S. Stacey Abrams, the Georgia politician and lawyer, stars in and produces the documentary directed by Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortés that spotlights those who fought against voter suppression, and those still fighting today. The documentary’s script, an Emmy nominee in the Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program category, puts Abrams’ 2018 run to become the first African-American governor of Georgia at the heart of the story. Ultimately she lost by a razor-thin margin, refusing to concede given evidence that the vote was rigged. Here, the...
New York City, NYmixonline.com

Goldcrest Post Sound Artists Garner Emmy Nominations for “The Queen’s Gambit”

NEW YORK CITY—Goldcrest Post sound artists have been nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards for their work on Netflix’s acclaimed limited series The Queen’s Gambit. Supervising Sound Editor Gregg Swiatlowski and Supervising Sound Editor/Re-Recording Mixer Eric Hirsch are nominated for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (shared with Sound Designer Wylie Stateman, Sound Editors Leo Marcil, Mary Ellen Porto, Patrick Cicero, James David Redding III and Eric Hoehn, Music Editor Tom Kramer and Foley Artist Rachel Chancey). Hirsch is also nominated for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (shared with Hoehn, Production Mixer Roland Winke and Scoring Music Mixer Lawrence Manchester). Overall, the series received 18 Emmy nominations. Winners will be announced in September.
TV & VideosPosted by
GoldDerby

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ editors on making Emmy history with nomination [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” continues to break barriers, not only in front of the screen but behind the scenes. Daysha Broadway, Stephanie Filo and Jessica Hernández are the first women of color editing team to be nominated for an Emmy, landing a nomination in Best Variety Picture Editing alongside such productions as “Hamilton” and “Saturday Night Live.” “For me, it’s been a gratifying moment,” says Broadway in an exclusive new webchat for Gold Derby. “It means that people are paying attention to how great the show is.” Watch the full interview with Broadway, Filo and Hernández above. While Broadway has been with...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How Emmy-Nominated Drama Series and Docu-Series Spotlighted What the History Books Ignored

The opening moments of HBO’s postmodern superhero miniseries Watchmen were nothing short of terrifying: A panicked Black couple and their young son race through the fiery streets of Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1921, witnessing — and narrowly avoiding — mass slaughter while white supremacists destroy a thriving district commonly referred to as “Black Wall Street.” Since its premiere in October 2019, much has been written about how this five-minute sequence did more to widely introduce audiences to this suppressed moment in history than any school curriculum ever could (not that many, if any, textbooks actually document the real-life Tulsa Race Massacre). Sepia-toned...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

It Starts On The Page: Read The Emmy-Nominated Script For Hulu’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’; Plus, Q&A With Writer Yahlin Chang

Nominated for 21 Emmys including for Outstanding Drama Series, a category it won in 2017, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale stars Elizabeth Moss as June Osborne in a dystopian future where she lives under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship. The fourth season starts with June being taken to a safehouse by other handmaids, after being badly injured in the events of the Season 3 finale. The episode, titled “Home,” written by Yahlin Chang, is a nominee in the Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series category. It begins with June officially requesting asylum in Canada. As she struggles with the prospect of her freedom,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy