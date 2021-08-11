'Sylvie's Love,' 'Mahalia,' 'Uncle Frank' EPs Discuss Playing With History for Emmy-Nominated TV Movies

NEW YORK CITY—Goldcrest Post sound artists have been nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards for their work on Netflix’s acclaimed limited series The Queen’s Gambit. Supervising Sound Editor Gregg Swiatlowski and Supervising Sound Editor/Re-Recording Mixer Eric Hirsch are nominated for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (shared with Sound Designer Wylie Stateman, Sound Editors Leo Marcil, Mary Ellen Porto, Patrick Cicero, James David Redding III and Eric Hoehn, Music Editor Tom Kramer and Foley Artist Rachel Chancey). Hirsch is also nominated for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (shared with Hoehn, Production Mixer Roland Winke and Scoring Music Mixer Lawrence Manchester). Overall, the series received 18 Emmy nominations. Winners will be announced in September.
