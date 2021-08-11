'Sylvie's Love,' 'Mahalia,' 'Uncle Frank' EPs Discuss Playing With History for Emmy-Nominated TV Movies

Watch our fascinating discussions with 4 actors who are nominated at the Emmys for the first time. Event starts at 5 pm PT (8 pm ET) and can be above. See solo chats followed by a group discussion moderated by Gold Derby’s managing editor Chris Beachum, who is keenly interested in discussing the episodes these contenders submitted to voters as the best examples of their work from the past TV season. Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks” The episode submission for this HBO Max comedy series is “I Think She Will.” Paapa Essiedu – “I May Destroy You” The episode submission for this HBO limited series is “That Was Fun.” Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso” The episode submission for this Apple TV+ comedy series is “All Apologies.” Bowen Yang – “Saturday Night Live” The episode submission for this NBC variety series is “Host: Carey Mulligan.”