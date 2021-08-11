Cancel
'Citizen Kane,' 'Mulholland Dr.' Among Classics Rejoining the Criterion Collection in 4K Ultra HD

By Anna Tingley
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

You'll finally be able to watch your favorite classics in 4K HD.

